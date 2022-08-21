Mammootty Visits Mohanlal At His New Residence; Pics Take Internet By Storm

Mammootty and Mohanlal have always set a great example by preserving a long-lasting friendship in real life despite being arch rivals onscreen. Despite constantly getting pitted against each other by both their fans and critics, Laalu and Ichakka have always remained close. Interestingly, Mammootty and Mohanlal are now taking social media by storm with their new pictures.

As per the reports, the megastar had visited the complete actor at the latter's new residence in Kochi, on August 20, Saturday. Mohanlal later shared a picture with Mammootty on official social media handles and wrote: "Ichakka 🤗". The megastar, on the other hand, posted the same picture with the caption: "At Lal's New Home".

The pictures are clicked by Mammootty's close associate and popular actor-comedian, Ramesh Pisharody. As per the reports, the Big Ms also attended the house warming party of producer Venu Kunnapilly together, before heading to Mohanlal's new home. To the unversed, the complete actor purchased an apartment complex in Kochi recently, for a whopping price.

If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Mohanlal are all set to have a face-off at the box office in September. As reported earlier, the megastar's highly anticipated project Rorschach and the complete actor's upcoming film Monster might release on the same day, September 29, Thursday. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Coming to Mammootty's career, the megastar has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including Nisam Basheer's Rorschach, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, B Unnikrishnan's Christopher, Amal Neerad's Bilal and others. Mohanlal, on the other hand, has a massive line-up including Vysakh's Monster, Shaji Kailas's Alone, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel L2 Empuraan, untitled Vivek Thomas directorial, and much more.