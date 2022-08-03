Manikuttan Thanks Audiences On Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's First Anniversary
Manikuttan, the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, is one of the most-loved contestants in the history of the Mohanlal show. The famous actor took to his official social media handles and thanked the audience on the first anniversary of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, with a special post. Manikuttan's post is now receiving immense love from his fans and followers.
"It's been a year since I won the Bigg Boss Season 3. I will always believe that it is the victory of the love and good hearts of my beloved audiences," wrote the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 winner on his official Instagram page.
"As someone who is always learning acting, I still have miles to go with my hard work. In the midst of the busyness of your life, love, prayer, and blessings must continue," Manikuttan concluded in his post. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winners also shared a picture of his trophy, along with this heartwarming note.