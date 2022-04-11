Megastar Mammootty’s Rare Feat Is One For The Record Books

3-time National Award Winner Mammootty is one of the best actors in the country. With 4 National Awards, only Amitabh Bachchan is one up over him for officially 'the best actor the country has ever seen' tag. What makes Mammootty's 3 National awards special is that one of them is for a film in English-Hindi bilingual, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which no other actor has managed in Indian Cinema. His impressive tally of superhits in languages like Tamil and Telugu which are not his mother tongue makes his journey even more special as very few Indian actors have managed this.

Now the legendary actor is the pride of Indian cinema having achieved a feat unparalleled in world cinema. He is playing the character of CBI Officer Sethurama Iyer for a record 5th time, over 35 years, in CBI - The BRAIN, which is due for release this summer. The first film Oru CBI Diarykurippu released in 1988 followed by Jagratha(1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Nerariyan CBI (2005) and now CBI 5- The Brain(2022).

What makes the feat even more commendable is the fact that the actor plays not just the same character but portrays the same age across all these films, something unheard of in cinema.

Director K.Madhu and writer S.N.Swamy have also been permanent fixtures of all the 5 versions. S.N.Swamy the man who created the character of the smart CBI officer 35 years ago has this to say about Mammootty's feat. "It is unbelievable for even us when we see him on screen, I mean there is no difference between 1988 and now, one can't even make out any difference if we compare pictures. It is like time has stood still. We have seen various actors play James Bond over these years, but this man goes on and on. His discipline, his lifestyle is inspirational".

Produced by Swargachitra, CBI - The Brain comes after Mammootty's biggest hit ever 'Bheeshma Parvam' which released recently and his upcoming OTT Premiere debut in 'Puzhu'.