Me Too: Vijay Babu Charged With Sexual Assault; Malayalam Actor Calls Himself The Real ‘Victim’ In The Case

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has landed into big trouble as Kerala Police filed a case against him for an alleged sexual assault. An aspiring actress filed a case against the actor in Ernakulam South Police station. In the complaint, she reportedly claimed that was sexually assaulted by Vijay in a flat in Kochi.

She also stated that the offence was repeated by the accused more than once and Babu allegedly committed the offence on the pretext of offering the aspiring actress roles in movies. Let us tell you, the complainant is a native of Kozhikode district. Despite her complaint, the police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet.

After being charged with sexual assault, Vijay Babu refuted all the allegations levelled by the aspiring actress and claimed that he is the 'real victim' in the case. On Wednesday (April 27), he went live on Facebook and repeatedly named the actress. He disclosed the identity of victim.

Vijay also said that he is willing to face the consequences as the disclosure of victim's identity is an offence and it is punishable as per law. During his Facebook Live session, Vijay Babu said, "I haven't done anything wrong, I am the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I am the one who is suffering. I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won't be a small case. I won't let her get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won't because I don't want to cause damage to her family." (sic)

He further stated that he is answerable only to his wife, mother, sister and friends. He revealed that he has known the actress since 2018. He said, "I haven't chatted with her between 2018 and 2021. She came for an audition and got her role. All these talks about casting couch and all; it is I who is suffering." (sic)

He further claimed that the actress started sending messages to him saying that she was depressed. He has all her messages from December 2021 till March 2022. Vijay Babu said, "I have all her messages, and over 400 screenshots. Whatever allegations she may have, rape or consensual, I have all on record."

Vijay Babu has acted in several Malayalam films and is the founder of the Friday Film House banner.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.