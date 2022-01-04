Mohanlal's Aaraattu Release Postponed Again: New Date To Be Announced Soon?

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated Mohanlal project was expected to get a grand release in February, this year. As reported earlier, the makers had zeroed on February 10, Thursday as the release date of Aaraattu. However, the sources close to the Mohanlal starrer suggest that the release of the movie might get postponed again.

Yes, you read it right. The rumours regarding the B Unnikrishnan directorial getting postponed started doing rounds after the much-awaited trailer launch was cancelled. The Aaraattu trailer was supposed to be released on January 1, 2022, New Year's day, at 11 AM. But the makers cancelled the plan at the last minute due to the reason best known for the makers.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers decided to postpone the release of Aaraattu owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases and cancellation of second shows in theatres. The sources suggest that the makers are keen to get a grand theatrical release for the Mohanlal starrer, which is made with a massive budget of around Rs. 30 Crore. The team is planning to announce the new release date of the movie very soon.

B Unnikrishnan, who is joining hands with Mohanlal for the fifth time with Aaraattu, had earlier stated that the movie is his tribute to the complete actor. According to the director, this film is his tribute to the complete actor, who is unarguably the biggest superstar of Malayalam cinema and one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. The filmmaker also confirmed that Aaraattu is specially designed for a theatre-watching experience.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Aaraattu. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles.