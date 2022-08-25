Mohanlal And Alphonse Puthren To Team Up Soon; Here's A Massive Update!

Mohanlal, the complete actor in the Malayalam film industry, is on a signing spree and has some exciting projects in his kitty. However, the fans and cine-goers are eagerly waiting for Mohanlal's collaboration with hitmaker Alphonse Puthren. According to the latest reports, the actor-director duo is planning to team up soon.

In a recent interaction with media, popular Tamil filmmaker and Alphonse Puthren's close friend Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that the Gold director is planning to direct Mohanlal, very soon. Karthik made this exciting revelation during the press meet, which was held to announce the release date of his debut Malayalam production venture Attention Please.

Earlier, in an interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Alphonse Puthren revealed that he is eagerly waiting to join hands with Mohanlal soon. The Premam director also confirmed the scripting of the project is currently in its final stages. It is an ambitious project for the talented filmmaker, who is a die-hard fan of the complete actor.

In his interview, Alphonse Puthren also confirmed that his directorial venture will be an ultimate ode for Mohanlal, and the biggest fanboy film ever made in the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, the filmmaker had also stated that it will be a better fanboy film than the 2019-released Rajinikanth starrer Petta, which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj.