Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Resume Ram In June 2022: Reports

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph joined hands for the second time for Ram, the upcoming action thriller. However, Ram was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic, and the actor-director duo went ahead and collaborated for the highly celebrated Drishyam 2, the sequel to Drishyam. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal and Jeethu are now all set to resume the shooting of Ram.

In a recent interview given to a Malayalam media, actor Indrajith Sukumaran, who plays a key role in the project, made the exciting revelation. Indrajith confirmed that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are planning to resume the shooting of Ram in June 2022. The rest of the portions of the much-awaited movie will be filmed at the various locations of the UK.

If things go as planned, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph might wrap up the shooting of Ram by the Onam season of 2022. In that case, the highly anticipated action-thriller might hit the theatres by the end of this year. An official announcement regarding the next schedule shooting of the Mohanlal starrer is expected to be out very soon.

Earlier in an interview given to a leading Malayalam media, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed that Ram is a realistic mass film. According to the talented filmmaker, the Mohanlal starrer is a mass film, but it is not like the formula mass films we are familiar with. Instead, the mass elements are included in the narrative in a more realistic manner.