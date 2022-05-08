Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Team Up For Two More Projects: Read Details Inside

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have established themselves as one of the most sought-after duos in contemporary Malayalam cinema. The superstar and actor-filmmaker cemented their successful collaboration with the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, and OTT hit Bro Daddy. Reportedly, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are planning to collaborate on more projects, along with the Lucifer franchise.

According to the grapevine, the multi-faceted talent is planning to produce two back-to-back films with the superstar, for his home banner Prithviraj Productions. Apart from that, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also all set to direct Mohanlal once again in both the Lucifer sequel Empuraan and the untitled third installment of the franchise.

However, the sources close to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are remaining tight-lipped regarding the duo's upcoming collaborations. But, the rumour mills suggest that a major announcement on the same will be made on May 21, Saturday, on the special occasion of Mohanlal's birthday. Along with the updates on the projects produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the superstar is also expected to drop a massive update on Empuraan.

As reported earlier, the Lucifer-sequel might mark the regional debut of the prestigious Bollywood banner Dharma Productions, which is headed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The rumourmills suggest that Dharma Productions has come on board to co-produce Empuraan along with Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, thus making their entry into the Malayalam film industry.

The sources also suggest that director Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to shoot Empuraan, along with the untitled third installment of the Lucifer series, together. In a recent interview, director Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that the scripting of Empuraan is almost finished. According to the actor-filmmaker, he has a rough idea of how the film is going to be, but writer Murali Gopy is still working on some portions of its second half. Prithviraj and his team are planning to kickstart the post-production work of the film, by the last quarter of 2022.