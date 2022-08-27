Mohanlal Confirms His Pan-Indian Project Vrushabha; Read Details Inside

Mohanlal is totally busy in his career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Interestingly, the superstar confirmed that he is playing one of the lead roles in the upcoming pan-Indian film Vrushabha. Mohanlal made this exciting announcement in his exclusive interview with The Gulf News, which was held in Dubai recently.

The complete actor revealed that Vrushabha is a massive pan-Indian project that will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. The movie, which is helmed by Nanda Kumar, is touted to be a period-action drama that revolves around a father-son duo. Mohanlal is roped in to play the father, while a major young Telugu star is in talks to play the role of his son.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the project, the latest reports suggest that some major faces from all the five above-mentioned film industries will be a part of Vrushabha's star cast. Mohanlal, on the other hand, confirmed that the movie, which is made by a Dubai-based production banner, is made on a massive scale.

Mohanlal is currently in Dubai for the global office launch of his banner, Aashirvad Cinemas. With the Dubai office launch, the superstar and his close associate-business partner Antony Perumbavoor are aiming to venture into the international market of cinema. The banner is expected to make some highly exciting announcements during this Onam season.

When it comes to his career, Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz is currently in the final stages of its production. He recently resumed shooting for Ram, the long-delayed Jeethu Joseph directorial. The superstar will be next seen in Alone, the Shaji Kailas directorial and Vysakh's Monster, which are gearing up for the releases. After finishing the shooting of Ram, Mohanlal is expected to shoot director Vivek Thomas's untitled film, before joining Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel, L2 Empuraan.