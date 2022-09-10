Mohanlal Opens Up About His Political Entry: Says It Never Excited Him

Mohanlal, the complete actor has always made headlines with his professional and personal choices. Even though the rumours regarding his political entry have been doing rounds for many years, the superstar has never made any official announcement. But, in a recent interview with Asianet, Mohanlal finally addressed the rumours and revealed his stand.

Interestingly, the actor-director stated that politics is not his cup of tea, and confirmed that he has no plans to join any political party. Mohanlal also added that he likes people and expects everyone to love and accept him. So, the superstar is not planning to enter politics or join any political party and wants to focus on his work.

According to Mohanlal, if he is associating with a party, he is expected to be interested in many of their ideas. But now, he is able to cooperate with the good ideas put forward by any party. Mohanlal also stated that one needs to deeply understand what a political party stands for before joining it. The superstar feels that most people speak about any party without having that basic idea.

With this exclusive interview with Asianet, Mohanlal has finally put the rumours regarding his political entry to rest. The superstar's decision has clearly disappointed many political workers, who have been eagerly waiting for a big announcement. However, Mohanlal has clearly provided a major relief to his diehard fans, who were upset with the ongoing political entry rumours and were expecting him to concentrate only on cinema.

Coming to his career, Mohanlal is all set to release his directorial debut Barroz, in March 2022. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial. He has an exciting lineup of projects including Vysakh's Monster, Shaji Kailas's Alone, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan, a pan-India project Vrushabha, and Vivek Thomas's untitled project.