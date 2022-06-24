Mohanlal Resumes Barroz Shoot In Thailand: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is currently busy with the making of his directorial debut, Barroz. The superstar had wrapped up the Goa schedule of the movie, which is touted to be a 3D fantasy drama. As per the reports, Mohanlal has now resumed the shooting of Barroz in Thailand, a couple of days back.

The latest updates suggest that the superstar-turned-director is filming the first song sequence for the film in Thailand. Mohanlal and his team are reportedly planning to wrap up the schedule in a week, after which they will travel to Portugal. The shooting of Barroz will be officially wrapped up by the end of its Portugal schedule.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal and his team had shot all the major portions of Barroz in Kochi and Goa, where the film is set in. Along with directing the project, the superstar is also playing the titular character Barroz, a Djinn that protects an ancient treasure, in the fantasy film which is written by Jijo Punnoos.

The highly anticipated project was initially kickstarted with a different star cast, that included the popular actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. But most of the cast members, including Prithviraj had to opt out of Barroz owing to the delay caused by the pandemic. Later, Mohanlal decided to scrap all the previously-shot portions of the film and re-shoot it. The superstar also opted for a complete look change for his character, when the shooting was resumed.

Guru Somasundaram, the Minnal Murali antagonist is playing a pivotal role in Barroz. The movie will feature some of the leading talents of Indian and foreign cinema in the other pivotal roles. Veteran cinematographer Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. Lydian Nadaswaram has composed the songs and original score. The Mohanlal directorial is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.