Mohanlal Reveals Barroz First Look; Wins The Internet With His Unique Avatar!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema revealed the highly anticipated Barroz first look, as a New Year surprise for his fans and followers. The superstar revealed the promising first look poster through his official social media handles, at 12 AM today (January 1, 2022). The highly promising Barroz first look poster is now winning the internet.

"Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! #HappyNewYear #BarrozFirstLook," wrote Mohanlal, sharing the Barroz first look on his official handles.

Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life!

#HappyNewYear #BarrozFirstLook pic.twitter.com/x3ZaawlMZ6 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 31, 2021

The complete actor, who is making his directorial debut with Barroz, has truly surprised his fans and followers with his never-seen-before avatar in the first look poster. In the poster, Mohanlal is sporting a never-seen-before look with a clean-shaven head and thick, long beard, along with vintage European-style costumes. He is seen sitting on a golden throne.

Bro Daddy Teaser: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Reunite For A Fun Entertainer!

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the titular character Barroz, a mythical figure in the movie, which is touted to be a 3D fantasy drama. Earlier, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was signed to play a key role in the project. But as per the latest updates, the multi-faceted talent opted out of Barroz due to his busy schedule, and the team is currently searching for his replacement.

Aaraattu Promo: Mohanlal Is Back With A Complete Entertainer

Guru Somasundaram, the Minnal Murali antagonist has joined the star cast of Barroz. The movie will feature some of the leading talents of Indian and foreign cinema in pivotal roles. Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. The movie is scripted by senior writer Jijo Punnoose. Lydian Nadaswaram has composed the songs and original score. Barroz is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.