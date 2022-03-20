Mohanlal's 12th Man To Release On Disney+ Hostar In April 2022: Reports

12th
Man,
the
highly
anticipated
project
that
marked
the
fourth
collaboration
of
Mohanlal
and
Jeethu
Joseph,
is
nearing
the
final
stage
of
its
production.
As
reported
earlier,
12th
Man
is
all
set
to
get
a
direct
OTT
release
in
the
renowned
platform
Disney+
Hostar.
Now,
the
sources
close
to
the
Mohanlal
starrer
have
revealed
a
major
update
on
its
release
date.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
true,
12th
Man
has
been
slated
to
have
a
grand
OTT
release
in
April
2022,
mostly
on
the
Vishu
weekend.
The
makers
are
said
to
be
planning
to
reveal
the
release
date
of
the
Mohanlal-Jeethu
Joseph
project,
along
with
the
official
teaser
in
a
few
days.
Earlier,
12th
Man
was
slated
to
be
released
in
February
2022.
However,
the
release
of
the
Jeethu
Joseph
project
was
later
postponed
due
to
the
delay
in
its
post-production
activities.
Both
the
Mohanlal
fans
and
Malayalam
cinema
audiences
are
eagerly
waiting
for
an
update
on
the
project,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
mystery
thriller.