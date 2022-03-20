    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal's 12th Man To Release On Disney+ Hostar In April 2022: Reports

      12th Man, the highly anticipated project that marked the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, is nearing the final stage of its production. As reported earlier, 12th Man is all set to get a direct OTT release in the renowned platform Disney+ Hostar. Now, the sources close to the Mohanlal starrer have revealed a major update on its release date.

      If the reports are to be true, 12th Man has been slated to have a grand OTT release in April 2022, mostly on the Vishu weekend. The makers are said to be planning to reveal the release date of the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project, along with the official teaser in a few days.

      Earlier, 12th Man was slated to be released in February 2022. However, the release of the Jeethu Joseph project was later postponed due to the delay in its post-production activities. Both the Mohanlal fans and Malayalam cinema audiences are eagerly waiting for an update on the project, which is touted to be a mystery thriller.

