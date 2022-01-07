Mohanlal's Alone: Here's A Major Update On The Release Date!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is teaming up with senior director Shaji Kailas, for the upcoming movie Alone. The movie, which is touted to be a one-man thriller, marks Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas's reunion after a long gap of 12 years. As per the latest updates, Alone is now gearing up for its release.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Mohanlal starrer has been slated to release on a prestigious OTT platform, in March 2022. Even though the release date has not been finalised yet, the sources close to Alone suggest that the project might get released on March 24, Thursday mostly. A major update on the project, which will reveal the platform which it is releasing and the release date, is expected to be out soon.

Bro Daddy Trailer: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Family Entertainer Looks Promising!

In that case, Alone will emerge as leading man Mohanlal's third release of 2022 after Bro Daddy, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, and Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man. Even though Aaraattu, the upcoming B Unnikrishnan directorial was slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2022, the latest updates suggest that the release has been postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Mohanlal's Aaraattu Release Postponed Again: New Date To Be Announced Soon?

Alone, which is touted to be an experimental film, features Mohanlal as its only character. While addressing the audiences at the title launch event, Mohanlal had revealed some exciting details about the project. "We are launching the title of the 30th project of Aashirvad Cinemas. Shaji Kailas, who helmed the first film of Aashirvad Cinemas - Narasimham, is directing this project. Shaji and I have collaborated on several films in the past. Shaji's heroes are always strong and brave. And the real hero is always alone, and you will realise it when you watch this film," said the complete actor.

The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman, Abhinandan Ramanujam is the DOP of the project. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score. Don Max handles the editing. Santhosh Raman is the production designer of the project. Alone is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavooor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.