Mohanlal's L353: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Vivek Thomas Directorial

Mohanlal took to his official pages and announced his highly anticipated 353rd film, on June 18, Saturday. The project, which has been tentatively titled L353, is helmed by Athiran fame director Vivek Thomas. Mohanlal's decision to join hands with the young filmmaker has totally surprised both his fans and cine-goers.

The superstar shared a picture with director Vivek Thomas, producer Shibu Baby John, and team members, along with a special announcement poster of L353, on his official social media handles. "I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr. Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment. I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative.#L353, wrote Mohanlal on his Twitter post.

"Century Films of Mr. Century Kochumon and Max Lab partnered by Mr. K. C. Babu will be associating with the project. I will be joining the project soon after the making of "Ram" by Jeethu Joseph. Mr. Vivek will be the film's youthful director. #L353," Mohanlal concluded.

Earlier, it was rumored that Mohanlal is planning to join hands with a senior filmmaker for his 353rd outing in cinema. But, the latest reports suggest that the superstar is planning to take a different route in his career by joining hands with young filmmakers and writers. The cine-goers, who have been criticizing Mohanlal for not providing opportunities for young talents, are eagerly waiting for his collaboration with director Vivek Thomas.

As per the latest reports, the complete actor is highly impressed with the script penned by director Vivek Thomas. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that L353 is going to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will feature Mohanlal in a unique role. More updates on the cast and crew of the project is expected to be out very soon.