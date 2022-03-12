Mohanlal's Monster Is Not A Zombie Film, Confirms Director Vysakh

Mohanlal, the complete actor, and hitmaker Vysakh are joining hands once again for the upcoming project Monster. The actor-director duo is joining hands for the second time, after the massive success of Pulimurugan. In a recent interview, director Vysakh put an end to the rumours which suggested that the Mohanlal starrer is a zombie film.

Recently, a group of netizens had found out that the title design of Monster is very similar to the same of several iconic zombie films. This had led to the conclusion that the Mohanlal starrer is indeed a zombie film. However, director Vysakh rubbished the reports in a recent interview given to a leading online media.

In the interview, the filmmaker confirmed that Monster is not a zombie film like the rumours suggested. According to Vysakh, the Mohanlal starrer is an out and out action thriller. He also revealed that the highly anticipated project is discussing a topic that is completely new to the Malayalam film industry.

As reported earlier, Monster is an action thriller that revolves around an investigation. The complete actor is playing the role of Lucky Singh, an investigative officer in the Vysakh directorial. Popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu is making her Malayalam debut by playing a pivotal role in the movie. Along with Mohanlal and Lakshmi Manchu, the project will also feature Honey Rose in a key role.

The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Uday Krishna, who had earlier joined hands with Mohanlal for Pulimurugan and Aaraattu. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score. Shajie Naduvil handles the art direction. Stunt Silva has joined the crew as the action choreographer. Monster is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.