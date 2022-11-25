Monster Movie OTT Date & Time: Mohanlal Starrer Will Start Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar From Dec 2!

Mohanlal's
latest
Malayalam
crime
thriller
Monster
is
finally
arriving
on
the
OTT
platform
after
an
unsuccessful
run
at
the
theatres.
The
movie
is
written
by
Udaykrishna
and
directed
by
Vysakh.
The
film
Monster
was
released
to
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office
when
it
was
released
on
October
21.
The
film
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
the
director
and
the
actor
after
Pulimurugan.
According
to
the
latest
information,
it
was
revealed
that
Monster
is
going
to
stream
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
December
2.
The
story
is
about
how
an
IPS
officer
tracks
down
the
female
serial
killers
of
three
men
and
brings
them
to
justice,
thereby
solving
the
mystery
and
bringing
forth
the
reason
behind
the
crimes.
Mohanlal
plays
the
turban-clad
role
of
a
Punjabi
named
Lucky
Singh,
in
the
film.
Mohanlal
in
Monster
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
film
stars
Honey
Rose,
Lakshmi
Manchu(in
her
Malayalam
debut),
Sudev
Nair,
Siddique,
KB
Ganesh
Kumar,
Lena,
Kailash,
Johny
Antonu,
Arjun
Nandhakumar,
Nandu
Pothuval,
Idavela
Babu,
Biju
Pappan,
Swasika,
and
Jagapathi
Babu(in
a
special
cameo)
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
filming
took
place
in
Cochin
and
was
wrapped
up
in
55
days.
Honey
Rose
and
Lakshmi
Manchu
are
shown
as
lovers
in
the
film,
who
go
on
a
killing
spree
to
satisfy
their
ego
and
loot
money.
Monster
is
a
production
venture
of
Antony
Preumbavoor
under
the
banner
Aashirvad
Cinemas.
Satheesh
kurup
was
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Shameer
Muhammed
worked
as
its
editor.
The
movie's
soundtrack
is
composed
by
Deepak
Dev.