Mohanlal's Ram: Foreign Schedule Of Jeethu Joseph's Next Starts Rolling

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's long-delayed project Ram has finally started rolling again. The action thriller, which was initially supposed to hit the theatres in 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph, and the team have resumed the shoot with the long-awaited foreign schedule of Ram, which started rolling in the UK.

The exciting update was revealed by director Jeethu Joseph himself, with a special post on his official Instagram page, today (August 6, Saturday). "RAM shoot resumes after 3 years. Need your prayers and support," the hitmaker captioned his post. He also revealed a new poster of Ram, which features leading man Mohanlal who is seen standing on a sea shore.

As per the latest updates, director Jeethu Joseph and his team are planning an extensive foreign schedule for Ram, which might last for over 2 months. The Mohanlal starrer will be extensively shot in major locations of the UK, Morocco, and a few other European cities. After wrapping up the shoot, the makers might go for an extensive post-production schedule, that might take a few months.

In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph also confirmed that Ram will be released in two parts. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and director Jeethu decided to release the film in two parts after their last outing Drishyam 2, emerged as a massive OTT blockbuster. If the film is received well, Ram might get more sequels, thus emerging as a new Malayalam movie franchise.

Trisha Krishnan is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Ram. Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Durga Krishna, Liyona Lishoy, and others appear in the pivotal roles. Satheesh Kurup is the DOP. Vishnu Shyam composes the songs and original score. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.