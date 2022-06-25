Mohanlal's Ram To Release In Two Parts: A Pan-Indian Star To Join The Cast!

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's long-delayed project Ram is finally all set to start rolling again soon. The superstar is planning to resume the shooting of Ram, once he wraps up his current commitments. As per the latest reports, the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project is now getting released in two parts.

Yes, you read it write. The sources close to Ram suggest that the film will be released in two parts, just like the actor-director duo's celebrated films, Drishyam and Drishyam 2. It has also been confirmed that a highly popular pan-Indian star has now joined the cast of the Mohanlal starrer as a new addition. The makers might officially announce the news with an update, very soon.

The sources also suggest that director Jeethu Joseph and his team are now planning Ram on a much bigger scale. The project might get released in around five languages simultaneously, thus becoming one of the biggest pan-Indian releases from the Malayalam industry. The success of the latest project Jana Gana Mana has clearly inspired the Malayalam filmmakers to explore the pan-Indian platform.

The next schedule shooting of the Mohanlal starrer will resume in the UK by September, this year. After wrapping up the shooting in the UK, director Jeethu Joseph and his team are planning to shoot the pending portions of the action thriller in the various interior locations of Europe. The team is aiming to wrap the shooting of the long-pending project by the end of this year.

Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the project. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Durga Krishna, Liyona Lishoy, and so on essay the other pivotal roles. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Vishnu Shyam composes the songs and original score. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.