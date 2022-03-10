Mohanlal To Join Hands With Director Tinu Pappachan: To Announce The Project Soon?

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his directorial debut, Barroz. The complete actor is also busy in his acting career and has some exciting projects in the pipeline. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will soon team up with young filmmaker Tinu Pappachan, for his next project.

Yes, you read it right. According to the latest updates, Tinu Pappachan had narrated a script to Mohanlal, and the complete actor is impressed with it. Things were finalised between the actor-director duo after a second meeting, and the superstar has finally said yes to the project. If things go as planned, Mohanlal might officially announce the project in a few days.

The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, is expected to feature Mohanlal in the action hero avatar once again. Along with the complete actor, the Tinu Pappachan directorial might also feature talented young actors Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in pivotal roles. More details are expected to be revealed very soon.

Earlier, Mohanlal was planning to reunite with senior filmmaker Priyadarshan once again, for a sports drama. It was reported that the superstar will play a boxing champion in the untitled project. However, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project is now shelved due to undisclosed reasons, and the filmmaker is currently on a break from cinema.