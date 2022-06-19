Mohanlal To Make A Special Appearance In Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: Reports

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are unarguably one of the most-loved actor-director duos in contemporary Malayalam cinema. They also set the screens on fire with their excellent camaraderie, in Lucifer and Bro Daddy. Now, the rumourmills suggest that Mohanlal is teaming up with Prithviraj Sukumaran once again, for Kaduva.

If the rumours are to be believed, the complete actor will be making a special cameo appearance in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The makers of Kaduva are reportedly planning to officially announce the same by releasing a character poster featuring Mohanlal, in a couple of days.

To the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the 2019-released blockbuster, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. He had also shared the screen with the superstar for the first time in the movie. The duo later announced their second collaboration, with the sequel of Lucifer which has been titled Empuraan. But Prithviraj Sukumaran once again directed Mohanlal during the lockdown time, in family entertainer Bro Daddy.

Coming to Kaduva, the movie which is scripted by writer-director Jinu Abraham, will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. Vivek Oberoi, the renowned Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist in the Shaji Kailas directorial. The project marks his second onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj, after the grand success of Lucifer.

The satellite rights of Kaduva have been bagged by Surya TV for a whopping price. The streaming rights are bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score for the project. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.