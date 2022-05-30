Mohanlal To Team Up With Joshiy For A Project After Wrapping Up Ram: Reports

Mohanlal had disappointed his fans by not announcing any new project on his birthday, May 21, as expected earlier. However, the grapevine now suggests that the superstar is all set to announce his next project soon. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is all set to team up with senior filmmaker Joshiy for a project.

According to the latest updates, the complete actor is impressed with the story idea of Joshiy's next and has given the green signal. The sources suggest that the superstar is planning to finish the pending portions of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial, before joining the Joshiy directorial. The untitled project will mark Mohanlal and Joshiy's reunion after the failure of Lailaa O Lailaa.

As reported earlier, the shooting of Ram is expected to be resumed in June 2022, after Mohanlal wraps up the filming of his directorial debut, Barroz. The veteran actor is reportedly planning to join the sets of Joshiy's film immediately after he wraps up the Jeethu Joseph directorial. Mohanlal is intending to finish the shooting of the project before he joins the sets of Empuraan, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial which is a sequel to the duo's blockbuster outing Lucifer.

Coming to Ram, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph might wrap up the shooting of the project by the Onam season of 2022. In that case, the highly anticipated action-thriller might hit the theatres by the end of this year or the beginning of 2023. An official announcement regarding the next schedule shooting of the action thriller is expected to be out very soon.

When it comes to Mohanlal's acting career, the superstar will have two more releases this year with Shaji Kailas's Alone and the Vysakh directorial Monster. The Shaji Kailas project, which is touted to be an experimental film, is expected to get an OTT release. The Vysakh film, on the other hand, is slated to have a grand theatrical release.