Mohanlal Wraps Up The Goa Schedule Of Barroz; To Shoot In Portugal Soon?

Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with Barroz, the highly anticipated fantasy film. The movie, which originally started rolling in 2021, was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Now, the latest reports suggest that Mohanlal and his team finally wrapped up the Goa schedule of Barroz.

According to the latest updates, the team has finished almost 50 percent of the film's portions with the Kochi and Goa schedules. Now, Mohanlal and his team plan to fly to Portugal soon, where the next schedule shooting will happen. An official confirmation on the same and a new update is expected to be out very soon.

To the unversed, Mohanlal is playing the titular character Barroz, a mythical figure in the movie, which is touted to be a 3D fantasy drama. Earlier, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was roped in to play a key role in the project. But as per the latest updates, the multi-faceted talent opted out of Barroz due to his busy schedule, and the team has signed another popular actor to play the part in the Mohanlal directorial.

Guru Somasundaram, the Minnal Murali antagonist is also a part of the Barroz star cast. The movie will feature some of the leading talents of Indian and foreign cinema in pivotal roles. Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. The movie is scripted by senior writer Jijo Punnoose. Lydian Nadaswaram has composed the songs and original score. Barroz is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.