Monster: The Mohanlal-Vysakh Project To Release On Disney+ Hotstar?

Monster, the highly anticipated Mohanlal-Vysakh project is gearing up for a grand release. Earlier, it was reported that Monster is getting a theatrical release. However, the latest reports suggest that the Mohanlal starrer is ditching the theatrical release, and has been planned as a direct OTT release.

Yes, you read it right. According to the latest reports, the exclusive release rights of Monster are bagged by the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for a whopping price. If things go as planned, the Vysakh directorial might hit the screens by the second week of April. The sources close to the Mohanlal starrer suggest that the makers are planning for a Vishu release.

As reported earlier, the much-awaited project, which marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with Vysakh after Pulimurugan, is an action thriller. The superstar is playing the role of Lucky Singh, an investigative officer in the project. Recently, it was rumoured that Monster is a Zombie film. However, the director put an end to the rumours by confirming that it is an action thriller, in a recent interview.

Monster will mark the Malayalam debut of popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu. The project will also feature Honey Rose in a key role. Lakshmi is appearing in the role of an investigative officer in the Mohanlal starrer, while Honey Rose is said to be playing Mohanlal's love interest. Sudev Nair, the talented actor has also joined the star cast. The reports suggest that Sudev is playing a negative role in the movie.

The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Uday Krishna, the writer of Pulimurugan and Aaraattu. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score. Shajie Naduvil handles the art direction. Stunt Silva has joined the crew as the action choreographer. Monster is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.