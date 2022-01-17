Music Composer Alleppey Ranganath Passes Away

Ace music director Alleppey Ranganath passed away in Kerala on Sunday (January 16) evening. According to reports he was under treatment for respiratory illness at Kottayam Medical College. Reportedly, he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. He was 73.

Ranganath was best known for composing some of Malayalam's evergreen devotional tracks and film songs. He entered the cinematic world with the 1973 film Jesus. Notably, the film starring Muralidas, Thikurissy, Gemini Ganesan and MN Nambiar in the lead roles, had music directed by Joseph Krishna, KJ Yesudas and MS Viswanathan too.

He had reportedly composed as many as 2000 songs that also include close to 200 devotional tracks. Earlier, last week, he was bestowed with the prestigious Harivarasanam award by the Kerala government. Post returning home after the event, he conveyed uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ranganath's best devotional songs are 'Ela Dukhavum Theerthu Tharoo', 'En Manam Ponnambalam' and 'Swami Sangeetham Aalapikkum' among many others. He has composed music for films like Principal Olivil (1985), Pappan Priyapetta Pappan (1986), Arante Mulla Kochu Mulla (1984) and others.