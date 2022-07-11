Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Teaser 2: Mammootty Promises A Stellar Performance In Lijo's Next!

The highly anticipated Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser 2 was released by leading man Mammootty, on July 10, Sunday. Unlike the first teaser, the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser 2 shows the entire villagers being highly active in the nighttime and celebrating. The second teaser of Lijo Jose Pellissery's next is now garnering the attention of audiences.

The first teaser of the movie showcased the entire population of the village, including the leading man, sleeping peacefully in the daytime. However, the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser 2 shows the village men celebrating at night and enjoying their drinks. The character played by Mammootty is seen imitating legendary actor Shivaji Ganeshan and his performance.

Watch the teaser here:

The scene that is featured in the second teaser is a single shot, that has a duration of around one and a half minutes. From the teaser it is evident that the megastar is all set to reinvent himself once again with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which marks his first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Expectations are riding high on the project, after the release of its promising second teaser.

Mammootty is reportedly playing the role of a Nakulan aka Velan in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. He is a person who works as a cycle mechanic and garbage man in the daytime and a local thief at the night. The megastar is seen in a unique get-up with a curly hairdo, which is teamed up with a shirt and dhoti in the film. From the get-up, it is evident that the megastar is once again playing the role of a commoner in the Lijo Jose directorial.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is touted to be a simple, realistic film, unlike director Lijo Jose Pellissery's recent outings. The filmmaker has decided to take a different route with this Mammootty starrer, which revolves around a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and its people. The project, which is bankrolled by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, will feature Tamil actress Ramya Pandian as the female lead.