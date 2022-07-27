Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam: The Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery Project To Get An OTT Release?

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, the highly anticipated social drama that features Mammootty in the lead role, is nearing the final stage of its production. The project marks Mammootty's first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker, Lijo Jose Pellissery. As per the latest reports, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is all set to get a direct OTT release.

If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty starrer was always planned as a direct OTT release, and is not made for the big screens. The rumourmills suggest that Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will get a direct OTT release on the popular platform Sony LIV, during the upcoming Onam season. In that case, this will be Mammootty's second direct OTT release, after the highly acclaimed Puzhu.

However, the makers of Nanpakal Nerathu Maykkam have not reacted to these reports so far. The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to make an official announcement on the release of the Mammootty starrer, once the post-production works are finished. In that case, a major update on the same will be out in a couple of days.

Mammootty was seen in a unique get-up with a curly hairdo, which is teamed up with a shirt and dhoti. From the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teasers, it is evident that the megastar is once again playing the role of a commoner from a small town in the film. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty's character is Nakulan aka Velan, who works as a cycle mechanic and garbage man in the daytime and a local thief at the night.

As reported earlier, the megastar is making a comeback to film production with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkan after a long gap. The project is jointly bankrolled by Mammootty Company and director Lijo Jose Pellissery's home banner Amen Movie Monastery. Tamil actress Ramya Pandian and senior actor Ashokan are playing key roles in the movie.