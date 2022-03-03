Naradan Twitter Review: Audiences Hail Tovino Thomas-Anna Ben's Political Thriller

Tovino Thomas' Naradan has just made it to the theatres and fans can't get enough of the star. Netizens have bombarded Twitter with reviews of his latest release, and seems like they have enjoyed the political thriller thoroughly. The performances of Tovino and Anna Ben are being hailed, with most of them calling their collaboration the most exciting thing in the thriller.

For the unversed, the two lead actors have joined hands for the first time for a Malayalam film. The film follows Chandraprakash (Tovino), a popular news anchor who is on a mission to prove his worth amid pressure from his bosses and editors. The engaging narration, production value, direction and performances of the cast are the highlight of the entertainer.

Naradan features Sharafudheen, Joy Mathew, Vijayaraghavan, Balachandran Chullikkad, Raghunath Paleri, Jayaraj Warrier, Rafi, Kunchan, Dileesh Nair, Rajesh Madhavan, Indrans and Jaffer Idukki in supporting roles. Originally schedule to be released in April 2021, the film was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the film is now having a mind-boggling contest with Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam, which was also released in theatres on the same date. The crime drama helmed by Amal Neerad has also been getting a glorious response from the audiences. With the two films getting much love from the audiences on release day, it remains to be seen who outperforms whom in the days to come.

Meanwhile, check out Twitterati's reaction to Naradan.

#Naradan First half :



A very established initial hour showcasing the true inside happenings of media. @ttovino leading the show with ease accompanied by some good performances. The writing seems grounded taking proceedings slow and steady. — Rahul Babu (@rahulcinepayyan) March 3, 2022

The best thing about #Naradan is it's screenplay, story & direction. @aashiqabu has taken a unique take on journalism and makes the film more interesting with suspensful events. What's more good is the performances by the cast. @ttovino & Renji Panicker, take a bow 👏#Naradhan pic.twitter.com/TtIr0ZvaP9 — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 3, 2022

Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film's technical team include cinematographer Jaffer Zadique, editor Saiju Sreedharan and music composer Sekhar Menon. The original score of the film has been tuned by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

On a related note, Tovino has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline including Vaashi and Thallumala. As for Anna Ben, she has Ennittu Avasanam, Kaapa and a yet-to-be-titled film with director Ranjan Pramod.