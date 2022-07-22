National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List: Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon Among Top Contenders

The highly anticipated National Film Awards 2022 is all set to be announced at 4 pm today (July 22, Friday). Just like every year, the Malayalam Film Industry is expected to win big at the 68th National Film Awards, with many acclaimed films and talents reaching the final round of the competition. Fahadh Faasil and Biju Menon, the famous Malayalam actors are reportedly among the top contenders this year.

If reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil is competing in the final round for the Best Actor award, for his stellar performance in Malik. The actor played the titular character Sulaiman Malik in the movie, which is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan. Biju Menon, on the other hand, is reportedly in the final round for the Best Supporting Actor award, for his performance as Ayyappan Nair in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The reports also suggest that Malik is a contender in several technical award categories, including Best Sound Design. Coming to the other languages, Malayali actress Aparna Balamurali is reportedly competing in the final round for the Best Actress award, for her exceptional performance in the Tamil OTT blockbuster, Soorarai Pottru.

Stay locked to this page for the National Film Awards 2022 winners list - Malayalam...