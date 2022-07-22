    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List: Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon Among Top Contenders

      By
      |

      The highly anticipated National Film Awards 2022 is all set to be announced at 4 pm today (July 22, Friday). Just like every year, the Malayalam Film Industry is expected to win big at the 68th National Film Awards, with many acclaimed films and talents reaching the final round of the competition. Fahadh Faasil and Biju Menon, the famous Malayalam actors are reportedly among the top contenders this year.

      If reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil is competing in the final round for the Best Actor award, for his stellar performance in Malik. The actor played the titular character Sulaiman Malik in the movie, which is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan. Biju Menon, on the other hand, is reportedly in the final round for the Best Supporting Actor award, for his performance as Ayyappan Nair in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

      National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List | 68th National Film Awards Winners List In Malayalam

      The reports also suggest that Malik is a contender in several technical award categories, including Best Sound Design. Coming to the other languages, Malayali actress Aparna Balamurali is reportedly competing in the final round for the Best Actress award, for her exceptional performance in the Tamil OTT blockbuster, Soorarai Pottru.

      Stay locked to this page for the National Film Awards 2022 winners list - Malayalam...

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X