National Film Awards 2022 Malayalam Winners List: Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon Among Top Contenders

The
highly
anticipated
National
Film
Awards
2022
is
all
set
to
be
announced
at
4
pm
today
(July
22,
Friday).
Just
like
every
year,
the
Malayalam
Film
Industry
is
expected
to
win
big
at
the
68th
National
Film
Awards,
with
many
acclaimed
films
and
talents
reaching
the
final
round
of
the
competition.
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Biju
Menon,
the
famous
Malayalam
actors
are
reportedly
among
the
top
contenders
this
year.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Fahadh
Faasil
is
competing
in
the
final
round
for
the
Best
Actor
award,
for
his
stellar
performance
in
Malik.
The
actor
played
the
titular
character
Sulaiman
Malik
in
the
movie,
which
is
helmed
by
Mahesh
Narayanan.
Biju
Menon,
on
the
other
hand,
is
reportedly
in
the
final
round
for
the
Best
Supporting
Actor
award,
for
his
performance
as
Ayyappan
Nair
in
Sachy's
Ayyappanum
Koshiyum.
The
reports
also
suggest
that
Malik
is
a
contender
in
several
technical
award
categories,
including
Best
Sound
Design.
Coming
to
the
other
languages,
Malayali
actress
Aparna
Balamurali
is
reportedly
competing
in
the
final
round
for
the
Best
Actress
award,
for
her
exceptional
performance
in
the
Tamil
OTT
blockbuster,
Soorarai
Pottru.
Stay
locked
to
this
page
for
the
National
Film
Awards
2022
winners
list
-
Malayalam...