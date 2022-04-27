Neelavelicham: Meet The Cast And Crew Of The Aashiq Abu Directorial

Neelavelicham, the highly anticipated Aashiq Abu directorial has finally started rolling. The movie, which is touted to be a horror thriller, went on floors with a switch-on ceremony on April 26, Tuesday. Neelavelicham, which is based on Vaikom Muhammed Basheer's short story of the same name, features Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.

Initially, the Aashiq Abu directorial was announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. However, Prithviraj backed out of Neelavelicham as he is currently busy with the shooting of the ambitious project Aadujeevitham. Following his exit, both Kunchacko and Soubin also opted out citing their busy schedule.

Later, the makers roped in Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko, for the characters which were originally written for Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Soubin Shahir, respectively. Along with the lead star cast, the technical crew of Neelavelicham has also undergone a major change, with most of the technicians getting replaced.

Antakshari Movie Review: Slow-Paced Thriller That Shines Occasionally

Earlier, it was reported that Shyju Khalid will handle the cinematography of the Aashiq Abhu directorial. But now, National award-winning cinematographer Girish Gangadharan has joined the team as the director of photography. Bijibal, the National award-winning musician, and Rex Vijayan are composing the songs and original score for the project.

Puzhu: The Mammootty Starrer To Get Released On THIS Date?

Saiju Sreedharan is the editor. Sameera Saneesh heads the costume department. Jyothish Shankar handles the art direction. Ronex Xavier handles the makeup. Along with Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko, the project features an extensive star cast including Rajesh Madhavan, Uma KP, Pooja Mohanraj, Devaki Bhagi, and others in the supporting roles. Neelavelicham is bankrolled by OPM Cinemas.