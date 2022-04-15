Nivin Pauly And Rosshan Andrrews Team Up Again; The Project Starts Rolling

Nivin Pauly and Rosshan Andrrews, the crowd-puller and talented filmmaker are all joining hands once again after the success of Kayamkulam Kochunni. The untitled project, which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo, started rolling on April 14, Thursday. The switch-on ceremony of the Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews project was held at the Kottakkara Ganapathi Temple, in the presence of the cast and crew.

Reportedly, the shooting of the Nivin Pauly-Rosshan Andrrews project will start on April 20, Wednesday. Along with Nivin, the yet-to-be-titled project features an extensive start cast including Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Saniya Iyappan, and others in the pivotal roles. The sources close to the project suggest that Nivin Pauly starrer will be shot at the various locations of Bangalore, Mysore, and Dubai.

R Divakaran, who has earlier associated with director Rosshan Andrrews for Notebook, Mumbai Police, and How Old Are You? has joined the crew as the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy will compose the songs and original score for the Nivin Pauly starrer. The untitled project is scripted by Naveen Bhaskar, who has penned several popular films including ABCD, Monsson Mangoes, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Udhaharanam Sujata.