Nivin Pauly Opens Up About Mahaveeryar; Says It Is A Unique Time Travel Film

Nivin Pauly, the popular actor is all set to release his ambitious project Mahaveeryar in theatres, on July 21, Thursday. The highly anticipated film marks the actor's third collaboration with the talented filmmaker Abird Shine. In a recent interview given to leading Malayalam media, Nivin Pauly opened up about Mahaveeryar.

The actor-producer, during his interaction with the media, confirmed that the Abrid Shine directorial is indeed a time travel film. According to Nivin Pauly, Mahaveeryar is a unique time travel film that will connect with audiences from all age groups. However, the leading man also hinted that the film deals with a subject that is completely new to the Malayalam film industry.

Director Abrid Shine, on the other hand, revealed that he was extremely fascinated with a short story that was written by renowned writer M Mukundan. Mahaveeryar is based on that short story, which deals with the time travel concept and discusses a very relevant social issue. The photographer-turned filmmaker feels that its is a story that deserves to be seen in the theaters.