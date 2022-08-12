Nna Thaan Case Kodu Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunchacko Boban's Biggest Opener To Date!

Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the satirical courtroom drama that features Kunchacko Boban, hit the theatres on August 11, Thursday. The movie, which is helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval has been receiving exceptional reviews from the audiences. As per the reports, Nna Thaan Case Kodu has now emerged as Kunchacko Boban's biggest Day 1 opener at the box office.

The trade experts suggest that the satirical courtroom drama has made a total gross collection of around 1.25 Crore from the box office, on its Day 1. It is unarguably an excellent start for Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which had a slow start at the box office amidst controversies and an average audience rush.

To the unversed, a group of netizens had decided to boycott the Kunchacko Boban starrer after an advertisement of the film that pointed to the damaged roads in Kerala, went viral. However, Nna Thaan Case Kodu has proved that no such negative publicity can affect a film if it is strong in its content and well made. The Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval directorial experience a major increase in its rush from the matinee shows, thanks to the excellent reviews and word-of-mouth publicity.

Kunchacko Boban has played the central character Rajeevan in Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which depicts the hilarious story of a common man and his fight against the system. The satirical courtroom drama revolves around Rajeevan, a former thief who gets attacked by a dog. This prompts him to take against a powerful minister, whom he considers responsible for this seemingly irrelevant incident.

Gayathrie Shankar played the female lead opposite Kunchacko Boban in the movie. Basil Joseph, PP Kunhikrishnan, Unnimaya Prasad, Rajesh Madhavan, Sibi Thomas, real-life lawyers Shukkur Cheenammadath and Gangadharan, Mridul Nair, and others have played the supporting roles in Nna Thaan Case Kodu.