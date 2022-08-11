Nna Thaan Case Kodu Twitter Review: Kunchacko Boban's Film Impresses The Twitterati!

Nna Thaan Case Kodu, the highly anticipated satirical courtroom drama that features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, marks Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with the filmmaker. Nna Thaan Case Kodu has been receiving excellent reviews from the audiences, post its first show.

Kunchacko Boban has played the central character Rajeevan in this Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, which depicts the hilarious story of a common man and his fight against the system. Nna Thaan Case Kodu revolves around Rajeevan, who gets attacked by a dog. This prompts him to take against a powerful minister, whom he considers responsible for this seemingly irrelevant incident.

Here's what the Twitterati feel about Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Have a look...

The audiences are heaping praises on Kunchacko Boban, who has delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The versatile actor has truly got into the skin of his character with the unique body language, get-up, and most importantly - the exceptional dialogue delivery in the authentic local dialect. The actor, who has also bankrolled Nna Thaan Case Kodu, deserves special applause for this brave step.

Gayathrie Shankar, the talented actress who is best known for her roles in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Super Deluxe, and Vikram, has made her Malayalam debut with Nna Thaan Case Kodu. She appears in the role of Rajeevan's partner Devi, a Tamil immigrant girl in the movie. Even though Gayathrie Shankar's character has nothing much to do in the film, reports suggest that she has delivered an impressive performance.

Basil Joseph, PP Kunhikrishnan, Unnimaya Prasad, Rajesh Madhavan, Sibi Thomas, real-life lawyers Shukkur Cheenammadath and Gangadharan, Mridul Nair, and others have played the supporting roles. Rakesh Haridas is the DOP. Dawn Vincent has composed the songs and background score.