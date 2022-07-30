Paappan Box Office Collection Day 1: Suresh Gopi-Joshiy's Film Gets A Superb Opening!

Paappan, the investigation drama that features senior actor Suresh Gopi in the titular role, hit the theatres on July 29, Friday. The investigation drama, that marked Suresh Gopi's reunion with veteran filmmaker Joshiy, is receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Paappan has made a superb opening at the box office, with its Day 1 collections.

According to the trade experts, the investigation drama has made an opening collection of over Rs. 2.5 Crore at the worldwide box office. Thus, Paappan has emerged as the biggest opener in its leading man Suresh Gopi's acting career, so far. The reports suggest that the Joshiy directorial made a gross collection of Rs. 1.81 Crore from the Kerala box office, and over 1.9 Crore at the all-India box office, on its release day.

Even though Paappan has not got a massive release (especially with limited screens in small towns and outside Kerala), the movie is performing well owing to the positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. The Suresh Gopi starrer reportedly had a slow start, as its first shows only had around 50 percent occupancy. However, things changed with the matinee shows, and the Joshiy directorial witnessed a heavy rush in all release centers by the evening.

If things go at the same rate, Paappan might emerge as a massive box office success, and probably the highest-grossing film in Suresh Gopi's career. The sources close to the project suggest that the number of theatres might increase by tomorrow, thanks to the great reviews and increasing audience rush.

Paappan, which features Suresh Gopi as a former police officer, features an extensive star cast including the actor's elder son Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, and others. The Joshiy directorial is penned by the famous radio jockey-turned-writer RJ Shaan. The investigation drama is jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, David Kachappilly Productions, and Iffaar Media.