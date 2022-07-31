Paappan Box Office Collections 2 Days: Suresh Gopi's Film Witnesses A Major Rise!

Paappan, the Suresh Gopi starrer that hit the theatres on July 29, Friday, has made a fantastic start at the box office. The investigation drama helmed by Joshiy has emerged as Suresh Gopi's biggest box office opener to date. As per the latest updates, Paappan witnessed a major rise at the box office on its second day of release.

According to the trade experts, the Suresh Gopi starrer has made a gross collection of Rs. 1.88 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, on its second day. When it comes to the worldwide box office, Paappan has made a gross collection of over Rs. 2.8 Crore. In that case, the Joshiy directorial has already crossed the 5-Crore mark at the box office, by making a gross collection of over Rs. 5.3 Crore.

The trade analysts suggest that Paappan will witness a massive Sunday at the box office, which might even beat the Day 1 and Day 2 collections of the film. In that case, the Suresh Gopi starrer might even cross the 10-Crore mark at the box office within its first weekend (3 days) of its release, thanks to the highly positive reviews, word-of-mouth publicity, and increasing number of shows across the globe.

The Joshiy directorial, which is scripted by RJ Shaan, is an investigative thriller that revolves around the central character Abraham Mathew Mathan aka Paappan, an ex-police officer. Suresh Gopi has shed his much-celebrated firebrand police avatar for his character Paappan. Instead, the senior actor has delivered a controlled, balanced performance in this investigation drama.

Paappan features an extensive star cast including the actor's elder son Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Janardhanan, Shammi Thilakan, Nandhu, Kaniha, Asha Sarath, Tini Tom, Rahul Madhav, Chandhunadh, Sajitha Madathil, Malavika Menon, Jewel Mary, Sreejith Ravi, Abhishek Raveendran, Sadhika Venugopal, Rosin Jolly, and others.