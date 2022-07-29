Paappan Twitter Review: Suresh Gopi-Joshiy's Investigation Drama Is A Winner!

Paappan, the highly anticipated project that marked the reunion of iconic actor-director duo Suresh Gopi and Joshiy, has finally hit the theatres. Suresh Gopi is playing the central character Abraham Mathew Mathan in Paappan, which also marks the National award-winner's first onscreen collaboration with his son Gokul Suresh.

The Joshiy directorial, which is scripted by RJ Shaan, is an investigative thriller that revolves around the central character Abraham Mathew Mathan aka Paappan, an ex-police officer. he is leading a retirement life, and his left hand is paralyzed. However, his daughter, who is also a police officer, takes over the investigation of a case that changed Paappan's life. This leads him to some new discoveries.

Paappan has impressed the Malayalam cinema audiences with its making and performances and has emerged as a winner. Have a look at some of the tweets here...

Suresh Gopi has shed his much-celebrated firebrand police avatar for his character Paappan. Instead, the senior actor has delivered a controlled, balanced performance in this Joshiy directorial. Gokul Suresh played Michael, who is a right hand to Paappan in the movie. However, it is Neeta Pillai, who played the role of Paappan's daughter ASP Vincy Abraham IPS, who impressed with her exceptional performance.

Nyla Usha appeared as Paappan's wife Nancy Abraham, in the movie. The Joshiy directorial features an extensive star cast including Vijayaraghavan, Janardhanan, Shammi Thilakan, Nandhu, Kaniha, Asha Sarath, Tini Tom, Rahul Madhav, Chandhunadh, Sajitha Madathil, Malavika Menon, Jewel Mary, Sreejith Ravi, Abhishek Raveendran, Sadhika Venugopal, Rosin Jolly, and others in the supporting roles.

Ajay David Kachappilly is the director of photography. Shyam Sasidharan has handled the editing of the project. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Paappan is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, David Kachappilly, and Raaffi Maathirra, under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies, David Kachappilly Productions, and Iffaar Media.