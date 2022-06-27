Pranav Mohanlal And Kalyani Priyadarshan To Team Up Again: Reports

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the star kids turned actors were last seen together in the blockbuster movie, Hridayam. The duo has totally impressed audiences with their exceptional chemistry in the movie. If the latest reports are to be believed, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are now all set to share the screen once again, soon.

Yes, you read it right. According to the latest updates, the onscreen pair might share the screen by playing the lead roles in an upcoming project. The grapevine suggests that Pranav Mohanlal might romance Kalyani Priyadarshan in director Anwar Rasheed's next. But according to some other sources, the Hridayam duo is teaming up for another film, not the Anwar directorial.

Hridayam, Pranav Mohanlal played the central character Arun Neelakandan, while Kalyani Priyadarshan appeared as his love interest-turned-wife Nithya. Before the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, Pranav and Kalyani had shared the screen in the magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which had Mohanlal in the lead role and was directed by Priyadarshan. Pranav played the young Kunjali in the film, while Kalyani appeared as his newly-wedded wife.

Coming to Pranav Mohanlal, it was reported that he will be next seen in the upcoming Anwar Rasheed directorial which is penned by Anjali Menon. Earlier, it was reported that Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is playing the female lead in the project. The two-hero project will have Kalidas Jayaram as the other protagonist. It is yet to be revealed if Kalyani Priyadarshan has replaced Nazriya Fahadh as the female lead of the project.