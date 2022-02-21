Pranav Mohanlal Gives A Personal Touch To His Instagram Page: See Posts

Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor recently had the first blockbuster of his career with Hridayam. However, the star kid was absent from all the promotional interviews of the film and has been maintaining a low profile as always. But, Pranav Mohanlal has now given a personal touch to his official Instagram page, to the much excitement of his fans and followers.

Interestingly, the Hridayam actor has finally decided to be active on Instagram and share insights into his life through the page. Pranav Mohanlal is now actively sharing the pictures he clicked during his trips, on the page. The star kid also changed his Instagram bio and confirmed that the page is no more handled by his team.

"Hey there,

This is a space to share some things I enjoy...

sights I've seen, thoughts I've thought,

and things in between," reads Pranav Mohanlal's new Instagram bio.

Check out the Hridayam actor's posts here:

Interestingly, the fans and followers who did not notice the changes in bio had initially believed that Pranav Mohanlal's page is hacked. However, they soon realised that the young actor has taken over his official page after he started sharing the pictures from his travel diaries. The fans are now hoping that the Hridayam actor will soon shed his inhibitions and interact with them.