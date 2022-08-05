Pranav Mohanlal Is Part Of Father Mohanlal's Directorial Debut Barroz: Reports

Mohanlal recently wrapped up his much-awaited directorial debut, Barroz. The superstar had shared the update with a social media post, in which he shared a picture of Barroz's cast and crew. Interestingly, Mohanlal's son and young actor Pranav Mohanlal is sported with the film's team and it has now sparked new rumours.

The grapevine suggests that Pranav is indeed a part of Barroz, but his role in the film is yet to be revealed. A group of netizens believes that the Hridayam actor has replaced Prithviraj Sukumaran in Barroz, after the latter walked out citing date issues. But some others suggest that Pranav Mohanlal is not acting in the film, but is assisting his father Mohanlal.

Even though the Barroz team has not reacted to any of these reports so far, Malayalam cinema enthusiasts are already excited for the father-son duo's onscreen collaboration. If the rumours are to be believed, director Mohanlal might soon reveal a couple of updates on the film and its new star cast. If Pranav Mohanlal is a part of Barroz, the team might confirm it with an update very soon.

To the unversed, Mohanlal took to his official social media handles on July 29, Friday, and announced the shoot wrap of Barroz with a special post. "This is Team Barroz signing off from the location. And now... the wait begins! #Barroz," the complete actor captioned his post, confirming that the film has reached its final stages of making. The post-production works of the film will take a long time, as it is being made in 3D.

Mohanlal himself plays the titular character Barroz in the film. Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. The movie is scripted by senior writer Jijo Punnoose. Lydian Nadaswaram has composed the songs and original score. Barroz is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.