Pranav Mohanlal, Nazriya Nazim & Kalidas Jayaram Team Up For Anwar Rasheed Project?

Pranav Mohanlal, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, and Kalidas Jayaram, the three most sort-after young talents of Malayalam cinema are reportedly all set to share the screen soon. As per the latest reports, Pranav, Nazriya, and Kalidas have been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming untitled project directed by hitmaker Anwar Rasheed. Anjali Menon, the National award winner has penned the script.

Earlier, it was reported that Pranav Mohanlal and Nazriya Nazim might team up for the upcoming project directed by Anjali Menon. However, the latest updates suggest that the renowned writer-filmmaker is not directing the project, but is only writing the script for it. The sources also suggest that Kalidas Jayaram will play one of the three protagonists in the untitled film.

The sources close to the project also suggest that the technical crew is also finalised. If the reports are to be believed, Rex Vijayan has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the project. Little Swayamp, who is best known for the visuals of Koode, is handling the cinematography. Praveen Prabhakar is the editor. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by director Anwar Rasheed himself, under his home banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. The project is expected to have an official launch, very soon.