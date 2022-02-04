Pranav Mohanlal To Play The Lead In Anjali Menon's Next: Reports

Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor is currently on a high with the huge success of his latest outing, Hridayam. As always, Pranav Mohanlal is staying away from all success celebrations and is maintaining a low profile. However, the latest reports suggest that the actor is focussing on his career, and is planning to team up with director Anjali Menon for his next.

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, the National award-winning filmmaker has narrated a story idea to Pranav Mohanlal, and the actor is highly impressed. If things go as planned, the actor-director duo might officially announce the project in a couple of weeks. However, both Pranav and Anjali have not reacted to these reports yet.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Nazriya Nazim, the popular actress has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Pranav Mohanlal in the Anjali Menon directorial. In that case, the project will mark Nazriya's first onscreen collaboration with Pranav, and third collaboration with director Anjali, after Bangalore Days and Koode.

Coming back to Pranav Mohanlal's acting career, Hridayam, which marked the actor's first collaboration with young filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, has emerged as the biggest success of his career so far. Pranav, who is the son of superstar Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal, has been receiving rave reviews for his performance as the central character Arun Neelakandan in the movie.