Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren's Gold: Here's An Exciting Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with hitmaker Alphonse Puthren for the upcoming project Gold. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller is currently in the final stage of its post-production. The sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren project have now revealed a major update.

As per the latest reports, the team has wrapped up the dubbing works of Gold on February 16, Wednesday. The update was officially confirmed after a picture of leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Alphonse Puthren went viral on social media. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are now planning to drop the much-awaited Gold official teaser, very soon.

The comedy thriller, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's first onscreen collaboration with director Alphonse Puthren, went on floors by mid-2021. According to director Alphonse, Gold is not like his previous works Neram or Premam, but it is an entirely different film. The director revealed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer will have 2-3 songs and some nicely conceived comedy, and has nothing new to offer just like his previous films.

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is appearing as the female lead in Gold. The Alphonse Puthren directorial thus marks the second on-screen collaboration of Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had earlier appeared together in a special song number in the biggest multi-starrer of the industry, Twenty-20.

Gold will feature an extensive star cast including Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, Mallika Sukumaran, Thesni Khan, and others. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. As per the reports, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara starrer is slated to get a theatrical release by mid-2022.