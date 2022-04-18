Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: Satellite And Streaming Rights Are Sold

Kaduva, the highly anticipated project that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is in the final stage of its production. As per the reports, the Shaji Kailas directorial is gearing up for a grand release in June or July of this year. As per the reports, the satellite and streaming rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer are sold.

The sources close to Kaduva suggest that popular Malayalam channel Surya TV has bagged the satellite rights of the movie for a whopping price. The streaming rights, on the other hand, are bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. An official announcement on the same is expected to be revealed soon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently in the Sahara desert for the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The leading man had finished dubbing for his portions in Kaduva before joining the new schedule of the Blessy directorial. Recently, director Shaji Kailas confirmed that the project is nearing its completion and a major project is on its way.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed a brand new poster of Kaduva, to the much excitement of the cinephiles. "Revenge... Is Always Personal," reads the poster which features its leading man in action hero mode, in the backdrop of a village festival. The new poster hints that Kaduva is a complete action thriller, that revolves around the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, and his revenge.

The Prithviraj starrer is penned by writer-director Jinu Abraham. Vivek Oberoi, the renowned Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist in Kaduva. The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, and Samyuktha Menon, Rahul Madhav, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. S Thaman composes the songs and original score. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.