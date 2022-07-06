Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva To Release On July 7; Gets A U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Kaduva, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The Shaji Kailas directorial, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres on June 30, 2022, was delayed due to censorship issues. But now, Kaduva has completed censor formalities and is gearing up to release on July 7, Thursday.

The exciting update was shared by the leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, with a social media post on July 5, Tuesday. In his post, the actor-producer confirmed that Kaduva has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The new update has left both the Prithviraj Sukumaran fans and Malayalam cinema audiences totally excited.

#KADUVA In theatres worldwide on 7th July 2022! Censored U/A. Bookings open now!

PS: Apologies on keeping you all waiting and being so late to open bookings. We had to wait for the legal procedures to take its course!," reads Prithviraj Sukumaran's social media post. Despite announcing the release date on such short notice, the Shaji Kailas directorial is now experiencing a decent advance booking rush.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post here: