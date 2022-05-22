Prithviraj Sukumaran-Santhosh Sivan To Reunite For A Period Film: Read Details Inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest reports, it has been confirmed that Prithviraj will soon join hands with the veteran cinematographer-filmmaker Santhosh Sivan for a period film.

The highly exciting update was revealed by Santhosh himself in a recent interview. According to the celebrated cinematographer, Kerala history has some very interesting stories and characters. He wants to explore one such story, which has a lot of potentials. Santhosh Sivan has zeroed in on one such story for his next directorial - a Malayalam period film and is planning to cast Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The filmmaker confirmed that he is planning to discuss the idea with Prithviraj Sukumaran, once he returns from Jordan. Santhosh Sivan also confirmed that his period film will not take many years to make, like most big-scale films these days. Well, we are already excited about the actor-director duo's reunion, and hoping that the official announcement will be out soon.

Santhosh Sivan had earlier directed Prithviraj Sukumaran in the fantasy thriller Anandabhadram and period drama Urumi. Both the films received immense love from both the audiences and critics. Especially Urumi, which marked Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut as a producer, has been considered one of the finest period films ever produced by Malayalam cinema, and earned cult status over years.

Coming to Prithviraj's career, the actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Jana Gana Mana. He is in Jordan now for the final schedule shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. After returning in June, Prithviraj is expected to join the sets of Salaar, the upcoming Prabhas-Prashanth Neel film. Empuraan, Theerppu, Kaapa, Vilayath Buddha, and so on are the other major films in the actor-filmmaker's kitty.