Prithviraj Sukumaran To Take A Break From Acting Once Again, See Post

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema, is all set to take a break from acting once again. In a recent social media post, Prithviraj revealed that he has wrapped up three of his much-awaited projects, Kaduva, Jana Gana Mana, and Gold. He added that he will be taking a break from acting now, to prepare for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham.

The actor-filmmaker shared a picture with Kanal Kannan, the stunt choreographer of Kaduva on his social media pages. "From #Sathyam to #PokkiriRaja to #Hero , Kannan Master remains one among the top action choreographers in the country that I've worked with the most. It was a joy to get together again with him for #Kaduva . He definitely has a big role to play in cultivating my love for shooting action sequences..and we had a ball with Shaji ettan @shaji_kailas_ designing and executing the action in @kaduvathefilm," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his post.

"Today, I've officially finished my work on the 3 films I had on the floors. #Kaduva #JanaGanaMana and #Gold , and they will reach you one by one over the course of the next few months. Now, once again, I'm taking a break before I rejoin #Aadujeevitham coz that film and I deserve this time! We restart shoot in Algeria soon, and then shift to Jordan before coming back to wrap the film in India. Exciting times ahead 😊❤️," Prithviraj Sukumaran concluded.