Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Aadujeevitham Jordan Schedule; Reveals His New Look!

After multiple delays and a long wait, Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally wrapped up the Jordan schedule of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. Thus, the entire foreign schedule of the Blessy directorial has come to an end. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also bid goodbye to his Aadujeevitham look, revealed his new look on social media.

The multi-faceted talent shared a picture clicked by his wife Supriya Menon when they visited the dead sea, on his official social media handles. In the picture, Prithviraj Sukumaran has visibly undergone a transformation and is sporting a muscular physique. "Sunset at the Dead Sea! #BulkingUp #GettingStrong 💪🏼 Pic Courtesy: Wifey @supriyamenonprithviraj ❤️," the actor-filmmaker captioned his post.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post here:

As per the latest reports, the shooting process of Aadujeevitham, which is a dream project for director Blessy, will be wrapped up with another Kerala schedule. The pending portions of the film will be shot in a special set that is made in Kerala, in a 10-11 days long mini schedule. A major update on the film will be out immediately after director Blessy and his team wrap up the shooting of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

In that case, the highly anticipated official teaser or first single of Aadujeevitham might get released within a month. However, the magnum opus will have extensive post-production, that might last for almost a year. In that case, it is almost confirmed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy project will release only in 2023.

AR Rahman, the Oscar-award-winning musician has made a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Aadujeevitham, by composing the songs and original score. The survival drama, which is based on Benyamin's novel of the same name, is scripted by the director Blessy himself. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is produced by KG Abraham under his banner KGA Films.