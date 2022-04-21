Puzhu: The Mammootty Starrer To Get Released On THIS Date?

Puzhu,
the
highly
anticipated
project
will
mark
the
OTT
debut
of
megastar
Mammootty.
The
project,
which
is
helmed
by
newcomer
Ratheena,
features
talented
actress
Parvathy
Thiruvothu
as
the
other
protagonist.
Puzhu
is
getting
a
digital
release
in
the
prestigious
OTT
platform
Sony
LIV,
and
the
makers
have
now
finalised
the
release
date.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
Mammootty
starrer
might
get
released
on
May
13,
2022.
The
makers
of
Puzhu
are
expected
to
announce
the
exciting
update
along
with
a
new
teaser
of
the
movie,
in
a
couple
of
days.
Earlier,
the
Ratheena
directorial
was
expected
to
be
released
on
April
14,
Thursday.
But,
the
release
was
postponed
to
May
due
to
undisclosed
reasons.
As
reported
earlier,
Puzhu
is
expected
to
mark
Mammootty's
comeback
to
the
negative
roles
after
a
very
long
gap.
The
megastar
is
said
to
be
playing
a
dark
character,
that
comes
along
the
lines
of
his
character
Bhaskara
Patelar
from
the
acclaimed
film
Vidheyan.
The
Ratheena
directorial
is
touted
to
be
a
dark
film
that
deals
with
a
socially-relevant
subject.