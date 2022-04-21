    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Puzhu: The Mammootty Starrer To Get Released On THIS Date?

      By
      |

      Puzhu, the highly anticipated project will mark the OTT debut of megastar Mammootty. The project, which is helmed by newcomer Ratheena, features talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu as the other protagonist. Puzhu is getting a digital release in the prestigious OTT platform Sony LIV, and the makers have now finalised the release date.

      If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty starrer might get released on May 13, 2022. The makers of Puzhu are expected to announce the exciting update along with a new teaser of the movie, in a couple of days. Earlier, the Ratheena directorial was expected to be released on April 14, Thursday. But, the release was postponed to May due to undisclosed reasons.

      Puzhu: The Mammootty Starrer To Get Released On THIS Date?

      As reported earlier, Puzhu is expected to mark Mammootty's comeback to the negative roles after a very long gap. The megastar is said to be playing a dark character, that comes along the lines of his character Bhaskara Patelar from the acclaimed film Vidheyan. The Ratheena directorial is touted to be a dark film that deals with a socially-relevant subject.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X