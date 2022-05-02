Puzhu Trailer Review: Mammootty & Parvathy Thiruvothu's Film Looks Dark, Mysterious, Yet Promising!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Puzhu, the much-awaited Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer is finally out. The makers released the Puzhu trailer through the official social media handles of the cast and crew members, on May 1, Sunday. From the trailer, it is evident that the Ratheena directorial is going to be a dark and mysterious one.

The 1.13 minutes long trailer of Puzhu reveals nothing about the plot but introduces the viewers to the central character played by Mammootty and his young son. The father is seen teaching his son how to brush, while the kid tries to do exactly the same way. The trailer then moves on to a scene where the son is seen watching his mother's video. Mammootty's character looks on uncomfortably.

After a series of scenes that introduces the pivotal characters of the film, the trailer ends with a voiceover that says "And then came the seventh day. But to tell the story that day, there was a special guest - a worm." From the Puzhu trailer, it is evident that Mammootty is playing a 'helicopter father' who has a very strained relationship with his son in the Ratheena directorial.